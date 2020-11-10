Our Reporter

LESS than a week after attending the White House’s election party, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Ben Carson has tested positive for COVID-19.

A HUD spokesperson told TPM that the secretary had contracted the virus.

“He is in good spirits and feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery,” Carson’s deputy chief of staff, Coalter Baker, said in a statement to ABC News.

Carson had attended the White House’s election night party. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who tested positive for the virus last week, was also there.

The HUD secretary attended an indoor GOP fundraiser three weeks ago with dozens of attendees who were not wearing masks.