Manchester United’s English striker Mason Greenwood (L), Manchester United’s Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani (C) and Manchester United’s English defender Harry Maguire prepare a defensive wall during the UEFA Champions league group H football match between Manchester United and Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 24, 2020. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Edinson Cavani was given his first Manchester United start for Tuesday’s Champions League Group H clash with Istanbul Basaksehir.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named Uruguay striker Cavani in his starting line-up for the first time since his deadline-day move to Old Trafford in October.

The 33-year-old left Paris Saint-Germain in the summer after seven years and joined United on a free transfer.

Cavani had scored once in six substitute appearances for United, netting in their Premier League win at Everton on November 7.

Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek also made a rare start for United, while Paul Pogba was absent again due to injury.

David De Gea was selected in goal ahead of Dean Henderson, who had started the previous group game against Basaksehir in Turkey.