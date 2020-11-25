By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Prof Mohammed Isah has warned public officers against making false or anticipatory declarations while declaring their assets as required by the law.

Isah said his agency would not hesitate in exercising its power to prosecute, before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), where it discovers misrepresentation in the course of its verification of declarations made by public officers in the assets declaration forms submitted to the CCB.

He spoke in Abuja on Wednesday while inaugurating the CCB’s Assets Verification Committee for 2020, headed by Elder Ubolo Okpanachi. The committee has seven-sub-committees, each of which is made up of between 10 to 12 members.

Isah said the task of the committee, with a four-month duration, would be limited to the assets declaration forms submitted to the CCB between 2017 and 2020 by public officials, both career civil servants and appointed/elected political office holders in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The essence of this exercise is to send a message to all public officers that all the assets declarations they made are going to be verified. By verification, it means we are going to exercise our constitutional mandate, to the effect that after accepting assets declaration by a public officer, we examine it, by that we meant to scrutinize, analyse and also establish the veracity of or otherwise of that declaration,” he said.

The CCB boss, who said his agency was limiting its verification to the FCT for now due to paucity of funds, said it was still on its investigation of the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu and would go public on the issue at the appropriate time.

“We don’t do our investigation in the media. It has never been the tradition of the bureau. We have investigated many cases. Many heads of agencies, both serving and former, are being investigated, but, it has never been brought to the attention of the media houses.

“Issues concerning our investigation of the suspended EFCC Chairman are for our own internal consumption. At the right time, we can come out to say this is what we have done, and this is where we are,” he said.

Isah said his agency was currently working to digitise the assets declaration process to enable any intending declarant to do so on the website of the CCB from the convenience of his or her home or office.

“We are on our last lap of our journey towards that, and we have all the software that we need to do that for now. We have even mounted security features on some of them. If you visit our website now, you can be able to log into the assets declaration portal.

“We intend to launch it on the 9th of December, which is the International Anti-Corruption Day. We want to celebrate that day with the unveiling of our digital assets declaration portal,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, witnessed by representatives of civil society organisations, Soji Apanpa of the Transparency Organisation, hailed the initiative by the current leadership of the CCB, noting that the exercise would put to rest the doubt as to whether or not the bureau actually verifies claims by public officers in the declaration forms.