The recent unraveling of CEEPASS is a significant development in the continuous evolution of digital platforms for banking and e-commerce.
The new digital banking platform offers fresh, practical and profitable ways to save and invest, opening a vista of opportunities that individuals can exploit to better manage their wealth and become wealthier.
With banking solutions and tools that empower subscribers on the platform, CEEPASS comes in handy in helping them to achieve their financial goals through strategic savings and investments. To this end, its array of new empowerment tools has been godsent to purpose-driven individuals and especially, small holder farmers and agribusiness investors.
There are three broad services on the platform. The first one, described as Target Savings is particularly attractive to those who have to raise money for specific projects. This option allows you to save in order to meet financial goals such as raising a startup capital for new business, or to save money for a wedding or to buy a car or a dream house or to take care of the cost of an education programme.
With CEEPASS, individuals are handed the opportunity to create a target saving plan to which they may commit a particular amount of money payable daily, weekly or monthly as they wish. And at the end of the saving tenure, they are given back their total deposit plus 15% profit.
Those seeking to find a place of safekeeping for their hard-earned money in a way that it will continue to yield for them, will find the Fixed Savings option on the platform a welcome idea. With an interest rate of 12.5%, CEEPASS allows such subscribers to make a profit every month, just for saving their money on the platform. This is a welcome idea for those seeking where to invest.
He said further: “This is not your conventional banking institution where customers would be forced to pay certain charges; you save with us and your savings are intact while you also get an interest.”
He noted that subscribers who buy airtime or pay for utility bills on the platform do not incur any extra or hidden charges, unlike the regular banking app that attracts some costs for such services.
Since its launch in September, over 22, 000 subscribers have enrolled on CEEPASS and are already using the platform’s plethora of services. Banji Adetokun, a subscriber on the platform attributed the growing popularity of the innovative digital banking platform to its ease of accessibility.
“Once I saw the YouTube video of the service, I simply downloaded the app from Google play store and installed it and in five minutes was already using it,” he said.
Location:
3A, Force Road, Onikan, Lagos Island, Lagos.
Suite 101 and 102, Millennium Plaza, Central Business District, Abuja.
Email: info@ceepass.com
Phone: 07000707070
