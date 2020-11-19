Pictures attached: Use the first image as featured image. The man in the last picture is CEEPASS founder, Adama J. Adama

The recent unraveling of CEEPASS is a significant development in the continuous evolution of digital platforms for banking and e-commerce.

The new digital banking platform offers fresh, practical and profitable ways to save and invest, opening a vista of opportunities that individuals can exploit to better manage their wealth and become wealthier.

With banking solutions and tools that empower subscribers on the platform, CEEPASS comes in handy in helping them to achieve their financial goals through strategic savings and investments. To this end, its array of new empowerment tools has been godsent to purpose-driven individuals and especially, small holder farmers and agribusiness investors.

There are three broad services on the platform. The first one, described as Target Savings is particularly attractive to those who have to raise money for specific projects. This option allows you to save in order to meet financial goals such as raising a startup capital for new business, or to save money for a wedding or to buy a car or a dream house or to take care of the cost of an education programme.

With CEEPASS, individuals are handed the opportunity to create a target saving plan to which they may commit a particular amount of money payable daily, weekly or monthly as they wish. And at the end of the saving tenure, they are given back their total deposit plus 15% profit.

Those seeking to find a place of safekeeping for their hard-earned money in a way that it will continue to yield for them, will find the Fixed Savings option on the platform a welcome idea. With an interest rate of 12.5%, CEEPASS allows such subscribers to make a profit every month, just for saving their money on the platform. This is a welcome idea for those seeking where to invest.