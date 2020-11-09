Breaking News

Celta Vigo Sack Garcia After Miserable Start To Season

By
0
celta-vigo-sack-garcia-after-miserable-start-to-season
Views: Visits 0
Photo Credit: RC Celta.

Celta Vigo have sacked Oscar Garcia as coach, the club confirmed on Monday after a poor start to the season.

Celta drew 1-1 away at newly-promoted Elche on Friday to make it seven matches in a row without a victory.

They have won only once in La Liga since the start of the season and sit 17th, a point above the bottom three.

Garcia was appointed in November last year but failed to pull the team away from a relegation scrap, even if survival was secured on the final day.

“Oscar Garcia and his coaching staff will no longer be in charge of Celta,” the club said in a statement.

-AFP


INEC Chairman To Handover As Tenure Expires On Monday

Previous article

Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine found to be ‘90% effective’

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News