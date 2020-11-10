A six-year-old girl identified as Aisha Ya’u allegedly was reportedly raped and murdered by unknown person in Kumashi, Kaduna South Local Government.

Her lifeless body was found dumped at a cemetery near her home on Sunday, November 8, few hours after she was declared missing.

A family source revealed that the girl returned from Islamiyya around 11am on Sunday, changed into her play clothes and then went out to play with other kids in the neighbourhood.

It wasn’t until a few hours later that her mother, Amaratu Ya’u discovered that she was missing.

“The search for the girl began and she was found dead at a burial ground in the area by a farmer with sand all over her body,” the source revealed. “The search started around midnight and lasted till evening. It was a man who was returning from a farm that discovered Aisha’s lifeless body dumped in the cemetery close to their home and alerted people.” the source added.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, Hafsat Muhammad-Baba, who confirmed the incident, called on the State Commissioner of Police to deploy all available resources to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly crime.

“Right thinking Kaduna people are very sad with this unfortunate development. While we are still waiting for the apprehension of criminal elements who did a similar thing in the same area during the lockdown, this one happened again. It is unfortunate, to say the least,” she said. “This is coming at a time the current administration action is doing everything possible to protect our children in Kaduna State. These criminals are still on a rampage but they must be stopped. “With cruelty like this, our children are not safe any longer because this can happen to any child which is why our security must do their work to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice for the victims “I am calling on the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna, CP Muri Umar, to help us get to the bottom of this. I know Police have a way of investigating this kind of incident. This is important because the perpetrators of these two sad occurrences are on the rampage and must not allow them to do the third one,” she added.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige, however, said the cause of death will be confirmed after an autopsy.

Jalinge said the police had already gone to a Magistrate Court to sign a coroner form which would enable the hospital to carry out an examination on the remains of the girl.

“The Police is trying to get a form called coroner form signed by a Magistrate Court. This is a form that will enable the hospital to examine the girl. After the examination, the hospital can then release the corpse to the parents for burial,” he said.

