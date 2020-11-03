Our Reporter

The Centre for Media Education and Networking (CMEN), a non-governmental organisation, has commended the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, for focusing on President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate of improving power supply in the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by its Media Director, Funke Adeyosoye, the group said that under the watch of the minister, “Nigeria’s power generation has rapidly improved to 13,000MW, from 8,000MW, while transmission has reached 5,500MW, and distribution moved up to 4,500MW. For the first time in history and barely a year after the appointment of the Honourable Minister, the country achieved a peak point of distribution in the annals of the country, in fulfillment of the electoral promises of Mr. President to Nigerians.”

The body added that Engr. Mamman recently assured that in furtherance of his mandate and with active support of Mr. President and the National Assembly, the Ministry was focusing on provision of alternate and clean energy for Nigerians, especially in the rural areas, which would be achieved with the scaling-up of establishment and wide spread of mini-grids all over the country and boosting power finance through strategic cooperation with local and international partners and stakeholders.

Urging Nigerians to cooperate with the minister as he strives to improve electricity supply, the group condemned the recent attacks on the minister by some persons, describing the attack as “politically motivated.”