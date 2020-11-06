CFS Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of Cititrust Holdings Plc, has been granted a fund management licence by the Kenyan government.

The letter conveying the approval of the Kenyan government to CFS Asset Management Limited to operate as a fund manager in the country was signed by the acting Chief Executive of Kenyan Capital Markets Authority, Wycktiffe Shamiah.

The letter was dated November 2, 2020 and addressed to the Chairman of CFS Asset Management Limited, Mr. Michael Monari.

In a statement, Monari welcomed the development, while assuring potential investors in Kenya of great values and superior returns on their investments.

Managing Director, CFS Asset Management Limited, Mr. Femi Alli, described the latest feat by the company as a testament to its determination to become a dominant force in the African financial and investment landscape.

Reacting on the development, Group Chief Executive , Cititrust Holdings Plc, Mr. Yemi Adefisan, said the development also marks another milestone in the quest by Citittrust Group to become a key driver in wealth creation and value-driven asset management on the continent.

He added that with the recognition accorded CFS Asset Management Limited by the Kenyan government, the company is now poised to deliver world class financial products and services to discerning investors in the country.

Cititrust Holdings Plc is an investment holdings company operating from Lagos with diversified investments in commercial banking, mortgage banking, stockbroking, health insurance, insurance brokerage, asset management, microfinance banking, bureau de change, issuing house and presence, with 13 African countries.