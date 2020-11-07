World News Chairman of Elite Wine Group Resigns Amid Its Sexual Harassment Scandal By Julia Moskin 7 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 11 Devon Broglie is the latest figure in the Court of Master Sommeliers to be accused of an inappropriate relationship. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments