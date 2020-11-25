The first of Matchday 4 fixtures of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday confirmed the passages of Barcelona, Juventus, Chelsea, and Sevilla into the knockout phase. On Wednesday, the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester City, and Liverpool can join these four if they win their matches.

Bayern, with a perfect record, host Austrian side, Salzburg, while Liverpool host Atalanta and Manchester City travel to Greece to play Olympiakos. The first encounter between Bayern and Salzburg was level until the 79th minute at 2-2 before the defending champions scored four goals in 11 minutes.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool posted a masterclass performance away in Bergamo as they whipped Atalanta 5-0 with Diogo Jota grabbing a hattrick while City were comfortable 3-0 winners over the Greek champions.

On Tuesday, Barcelona, without Lionel Messi, beat Dynamo Kiev 4-0, with all the goals scored in the second half while Juventus needed a goal from substitute Alvaro Morata, in added time to see off Hungarian side, Ferencvaros.

In Group E, Chelsea beat Rennes 2-1, with two goals scored in the last five minutes of the encounter. Olivier Giroud replaced Tammy Abraham in the 69th minute and had his say in the first minute of additional time, when he directed a looping header into Rennes goal. It was the Frenchman’s first UEFA Champions League goal since November 2016.

It was almost the same scenario in Krasnodar as Sevilla scored in the fifth additional minute through Munir El Haddadi.