By Sherifat Lawal

In the early hours of Tuesday, road users experienced difficulties at the Mile 2 axis of Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, as Okada rider clashed with men of Lagos task force, who had seized some motorcycles.

An eyewitness told Vanguard that vehicular movement was disrupted, as the rioters set up bonfires on the Expressway, forcing commuters to trek.

Commercial vehicle, headed for Mile 2 had to turn at a filling station just before Second Rainbow and head back to Oshodi.

A commercial driver told Vanguard: “Some commercial vehicles were damaged when they tried to force their way through the melee.

“What we did was update each other on the crisis and then decided the route to take or at what point to make a U-turn.”

Another eyewitness, while giving details on the riot stated that although the vehicular movement is been disrupted, passers-by were not hindered from moving.

He further stated that it might be impossible to get bikes going towards Apapa at the moment.

Vanguard News Nigeria