Charly Boy has described as a misplacement of priority, the appointment of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Rebecca Nengi Hampson over a first-class graduate by the Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri.

Nengi recently got an appointment for the role of a Senior Special Adviser to the governor and was also made the Face of Bayelsa and role model to the Bayelsa State girl child. Unhappy with the development, Charly Boy took to Instagram to share his opinion which he titled ‘THE IRONY OF THE NIGERIAN STATE’.

The singer and activist stated how the Nigerian Government celebrate mediocrity rather than real hard work. He said,

“The young lady in white is a first-class graduate of the Niger Delta University, Faculty of Law, as well as a first-class graduate Nigeria Law School. She was not honoured by her Bayelsa State Government

“In another development, a girl, who is alleged to be a Third Class Graduate and a participant (A Runner Up) in the “Big Brother Naija” show, was given a state reception and was also honoured with a government appointment and was also declared the role model to the Bayelsa State Girl Child (the Face of the Bayelsa Girl Child)

