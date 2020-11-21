There is no stopping Dewy Oputa, one of the daughters of singer and activist, Charly Boy, as her anger has not abated since her father made a recent revelation about her sexuality.

The 70 year old grandfather had earlier revealed how he felt in 2016 when Dewy told him she’s a lesbian. He also recounted how he had been unsettled for fear of how society would perceive the family.

Responding to the post in his comment section, Dewy who slammed her father in 2018, when he took to Instagram to praise her for being bold after she came out publicly, accused him of using her story for “follows”. She wrote: “But just a few days ago… you know what never mind, we already did this in 2018. Imma let you post your lil content for your follows.”

Not relenting, Dewy took to her twitter account to call her father a hypocrite who doesn’t pick her calls or care about her well being. She then narrated how she was kicked out from home in 2017 and how her friend came to her rescue when she had no food and shelter.

“Gaslighting at its finest. It’s quite unfortunate that my life is nothing but content. I just can’t wrap my head around the hypocrisy. All this for a drop of clout, attention and praise from strangers just to feed your ego,” she said.

”Honestly I was going to just free this situation because I’m used to this toxicity and mentally I’m tired but after seeing this i can’t stomach this pretentious behaviour anymore because on a normal level this man no Dey even pick my call. 2017 I got kicked out of the house and was damn near homeless and if not for my friend I wouldn’t have even had food or Shelter!

“Fortunately for me, I had a return ticket to come back to Atlanta, I moved back here with zero dollars not even knowing where I was going to live or where my next meal was going to come from! I was literally living couch to couch and lord knows how tirelessly I worked so I could have my own stability!

“You didn’t even know if your daughter was dead or alive anything could have happened to me. But on social media, you are the father of the year. You have literally put Instant gratification from strangers before your own blood.”