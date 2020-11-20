Charley Boy’s daughter, Dewy Oputa has called her father out after he went online to reveal how he feels about her being gay.

The Nigerian singer had earlier today, stated how he felt when his daughter Dewy, came out to him about her sexuality. He said he felt so many emotions but added that he loves her so much and is grateful for the experience of having a gay or lesbian child.

Dewy, who slammed her father in 2018, when he took to Instagram to praise her for being bold after she came out publicly, left a comment on her father’s recent Instagram post.

She accused him of using her story for “follows”. She wrote: “But just a few days ago… you know what never mind, we already did this in 2018. Imma let you post your lil content for your follows.”

Charley Boy responded, begging her and telling her how proud he is of her and how much he loves her.

