Shirt Dresses are simple to fashion sensations that look great on all body shapes and can be styled to suit almost any occasion. They are super easy to style and require no extra fuss.

The great thing about these fashion pieces is their versatility. You can wear them simply or cinch them at the waist with a belt to accentuate your curves. They are perfect for work, a girl’s day out, a date, or even a casual evening outing, and what we love most about this style is that it requires little or no accessory.







However, this doesn’t mean you don’t have the luxury of playing it up with accessories as you have the advantage to dress them up or down, depending on where you are going. With the right jewelry and purse, it gives you an elegant and sophisticated look when paired with a pair of heels or pretty sandals. If you feel the dress is a little short, you can don a pair of stockings to give you extra confidence when going out.

The ultimate piece of simple sophistication in itself, use the right jewelry and accessories to play up its beauty. You can even use Ankara to make the dresses and accessories accordingly.

Here’s a collection of chic street style looks featuring this awesome frock. So, which of them are you trying this weekend?

