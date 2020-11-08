Ahead of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps reopening across the country, on Tuesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has told prospective corps members to be cautious as the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over.

The Centre’s Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, stated this during a webinar held for the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Prospective Corps Members getting ready for their Orientation Course.

He said although the virus’ curve has continued to flatten in the country, there is need for them to keep taking preventive measures.

Dr Chikwe stressed that prevention, detection and prompt response are critical to the safe reopening of the 37 NYSC Orientation Camps nationwide as the Scheme sets to reopen Orientation Camps on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Dr Chikwe expressed the centre’s preparedness to collaborate with the NYSC in order to ensure that no corps member comes in harm’s way when camping resumes.

Dr Chikwe stated that “All the Prospective Corps Members and Camp Officials shall undergo COVID-19 test in order to ascertain their health status and in the event of a Prospective Corps Member testing positive, Corps Members should not panic as adequate measures have been put in place in all the NYSC camps to manage such case.

“No camp will be shut down as a result of one testing positive to COVID-19. Rather, care and support will be given to the victim, appealing that no one should be stigmatised.”

While emphasising the need to take responsibility, he urged participants to desist from keeping aloof and waiting to be goaded before observing the precautionary measures against the dreaded virus.

On his part, the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, assured that there will be zero tolerance for risky behaviours that will compromise the health of the camps.

He also appealed to participants to eschew fake news and encouraged them to always approach the camp management for clarification on issues of interest.

