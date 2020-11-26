After being canned nearly 150 strokes, an Indonesian man, on Thursday, collapsed and begged for mercy after he raped a child in a province where public flogging is a common punishment for violating Islamic law, Daily Mail reports.

The 19-year-old culprit cried and groaned in pains as his back was being lashed by a masked sharia officer in the town of Idi.

Following his plea for mercy, he was treated by doctors for a brief moment before the flogging resumed again.

The child abuser was said to be arrested earlier this year after he allegedly molested and raped a toddler whose age was concealed. He was subsequently sentenced to 146 strokes, a particularly high number reportedly reserved for the most serious crimes in the region.

‘The maximum sentence is meant to be a deterrent,’ Ivan Nanjjar Alavi, an official from the East Aceh prosecutor’s office, told reporters.

Aceh, on the western tip of Sumatra, is the only region in Muslim-majority Indonesia to impose Islamic law under an autonomy deal with the central government that ended a long-running separatist insurgency.

AFP also reports that a 40-year-old and a 21-year-old man were, on Thursday, whipped 100 times each for having sex with underage partners.

Aceh’s public whippings which human right activists have widely criticized tends to attract hundreds of spectators, however, crowds have dwindled in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gambling, adultery, drinking alcohol, and having gay or pre-marital sex are some examples of crimes that the province allows whipping for, an action that is widely supported by Aceh’s Muslim-dominant population.

See photos from the scene:

Photo credit: AFP

