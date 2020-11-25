TAIPEI—Pressure is mounting on Chinese drugmakers to show clinical evidence that their leading Covid-19 vaccines work, after early data on three Western-developed shots showed promising effectiveness against the disease.

Earlier this week, AstraZeneca PLC and the University of Oxford said their vaccine candidate was anywhere between 62% to 90% effective, joining two other Western vaccine rivals in providing data. The results could allow the U.S. and other countries to grant regulatory authorization and gear up distribution…