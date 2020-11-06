HONG KONG—China responded with anger after the U.S. State Department removed from its list of terrorist organizations a largely defunct Uighur separatist group that Beijing partly blames for ethnic tensions in its remote northwest.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ordered the delisting of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, a group that once advocated for an independent state in China’s Xinjiang region, on Oct. 20, according to the latest issue of the Federal Register, published Thursday.

Beijing deplored and rejected the decision, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press briefing on Friday.

The U.S. “has an ugly two-faced approach toward terrorist organizations,” Mr. Wang said, alleging the Uighur group had a long history of violent activity that posed a threat to China’s national security.

The U.S. listed ETIM as a terrorist organization in 2002 as Washington was seeking Beijing’s cooperation with its global War on Terror in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. While Chinese officials blamed a number of terrorist attacks on the group and has used its existence to justify a harsh crackdown on the Muslim population in Xinjiang, U.S. policy makers and scholars have long cast doubt on the group’s significance and reach.

The Trump administration has hammered China’s government over its policies in Xinjiang, where the Communist Party has long sought to suffocate an occasionally violent separatist movement among the region’s 12 million mostly Muslim Uighurs. Scholars and human-rights organizations estimate that more than one million Uighurs and other Turkic Muslim minorities have been detained in mass internment camps in the region in recent years as part of a program of forced cultural assimilation.

Chinese officials describe the facilities as vocational training centers and promote them as an innovation in the fight against religious extremism.

Reportedly founded by Hasan Mahsum, a Uighur from Xinjiang’s Kashgar region, ETIM allegedly seeks an independent state called East Turkestan centered in Xinjiang.

Scholars of the region say there is little reliable information about ETIM and scant evidence of its ties to global terrorism.

“The group has not really existed since the early 2000s,” said James Millward, a professor of Chinese and Central Asian history at Georgetown University. “Listing ETIM in the first place was the mistake.”

In publishing the order quietly while Americans are preoccupied with a presidential election, the State Department is trying to send a message to Beijing without drawing too much attention to its original misstep, Mr. Millward said.

China’s government says ETIM had claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on Chinese cities, including a car bombing near Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 2013 and a knife attack at a railway station in the southwestern city of Kunming in 2014. China’s state broadcaster aired an English-language documentary in December titled “The Black Hand—ETIM and Terrorism in Xinjiang” that was viewed nearly 30 million times upon its release, according to the Global Times, a nationalistic Communist Party tabloid.

“Terrorist organizations are terrorist organizations, period,” Mr. Wang, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, said Friday. “The U.S. should correct its mistake, not whitewash its position.”

While party officials blame radical Islam for separatist violence in Xinjiang, Mr. Millward and other scholars attribute ethnic tensions in the region to heavy-handed policing, racial discrimination and uneven economic development.

The delisting of ETIM will have very little direct impact on the lives of Uighurs in Xinjiang, said Rian Thum, a senior research fellow at Nottingham University and expert on Islam in China.

“The damage of this designation is done. ETIM as a terrorist organization and specter has already become entrenched in Chinese thinking,” he said. The group still appears on the sanctions list of the United Nations Security Council’s al-Qaeda/Taliban Sanctions Committee, he noted.

Still, Mr. Thum praised the move as part of the Trump administration’s broader series of measures to put pressure on Beijing for its treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang.

In June, President Trump signed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which requires U.S. government agencies to report on human-rights abuses against Uighurs and directs the president to apply sanctions to people in China linked to certain actions against Muslim ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

The following month, the Treasury Department imposed financial sanctions on the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, a paramilitary organization that runs large-scale farms in the region—including cash crops such as cotton, tomatoes and sugar beets.

Since October 2019, the U.S. Commerce Department has restricted access to American technology and services for dozens of Chinese companies, citing human rights abuses in Xinjiang and other national security concerns.

