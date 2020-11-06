The Chinese government has barred Nigerians as well as nationals from several countries in Europe from China as a result of the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, America and Africa.

The Embassy of China and Consulate in Nigeria announced the development in a statement Thursday, adding that it would no longer issue certified health declaration form for non-Chinese nationals in the country. However, holders of diplomatic passports, courtesy or C-visas are exempted from the regulation.

The statement, entitled ‘Notice of temporary suspension of entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits,’ added that “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China has decided to temporarily suspend entry into China by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria holding visas or residence permits still valid at the time of this announcement.”

It added that the Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria will no longer issue a certified health declaration form for Nigerians. Also, foreign nationals visiting on emergency have to apply at the Chinese Embassy or Consulate and those issued visas after November 3 are exempted.

The coronavirus pandemic which has ravaged many countries and destabilized the global economy began from Wuhan, China. While the source of the virus still remains unknown, scientists are working round the clock to develop an active vaccine.

