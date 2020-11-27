Six people, have been jailed in China for illegal harvesting organs from car crash victims or patients who died from strokes or patients who died in the hospital at the Huaiyuan county people’s Hospital in Anhui province in eastern part of china.

According to local media, the trafficking ring included high-ranking doctors who worked in hospital organ procurement. The perpetrators, had tricked the families of the deceased into thinking they were making official organ donations.

It was said that, between 2017 and 2018 they removed the livers and kidneys from 11 people at a hospital in Anhui province, as there have been huge shortage of organs and has struggled to meet demand through public donations.

According to BBC, the trafficking ring included four high-ranking doctors who worked in organ procurement in hospitals. The hospital’s head of the intensive care unit, Yang Suxun, would approach a patient’s family members and ask if they would consent to donating their loved one’s organs. The family members would sign what would later turn out to be fake consent forms.

Local media said they would target car crash victims or patients who suffered from cerebral haemorrhage at the Huaiyuan County People’s Hospital in Anhui. The person would then be wheeled out of the hospital in the middle of the night, and put into a van made to look like an ambulance where doctors would remove the organs. The organs would then be sold to individuals or other hospitals which members of the trafficking ring contacted secretly, according to reports.

It was gathered that they were eventually found out when the son of one of the victims grew suspicious. Several months after his mother’s death in 2018, Shi Xianglin rechecked the documents his family received when they agreed to her organ donation, and found several discrepancies – including blank sections in the forms.

He then discovered there were no records of his mother’s donation held either with provincial authorities or the China Organ Donation Administrative Centre in Beijing. According to Shi Xianglin, when he asked Yang about this, he was immediately offered a large sum of money to keep mum.

