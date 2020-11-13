Kehinde Oluleye
WHAT is the most important thing to consider when choosing a bra: colour, length, fabric or size? The answer is no. Those features are important, but the most important things to consider when picking a bra are the bust size and band.
For so many women, a bra is a fashion item because of the Iift and roundness it gives to the breast. But a bra is more than a fashion item. It is also an item of comfort.
So, how can you know the right bra to wear? Check out the following steps.
- First, you’ll need a measuring tape to measure your width.
- Measure around your bra directly under bust after expelling air from your lungs. Some ladies prefer the measurement to be as small as possible.
- Look into the mirror to ensure that the tape is parallel to the floor. Here, the position of your tape is critical. If you have the tape too high, your measurement will be too large or too small.
- When taking this measurement, round up to the closest whole inch, either up or down.
- Bras come in even band sizes. If the rounded measurement you come up with is an even number, add 4 inches and if the rounded measurement you come up with is an odd number, add 5 inches. The result is your band size.
