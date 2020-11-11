When it comes to picking a fresh haircut, your face shape is one of the most important factors to consider. After all, you can choose the prettiest new cut, but if it doesn’t work with your face, it might come out less beautiful than you imagined.

Therefore, instead of opting for the latest trend, try selecting a style that suits your face shape instead. Whether your face is a rectangle, oval, square, circle, triangle, heart or diamond, the right cut will expertly frame and balance it while showcasing your best features for a flattering and complementary appearance.

To get the best hairstyle, you need to identify what your face shape is. To do so, try taking a photo of yourself facing the camera with your hair tied back. Then, trace around the outside of your face and see which shape it most closely resembles.

Also, you can try measuring your face, focusing on the widths of your brow, cheekbones and jawline, and the length of your face from forehead to chin, to find its proportions. By doing so, you should be able to see which shape your best match is.

If you do not want to go through this stress, you can easily ask those close to you to point out what your face shape is.

Haircuts For Oval Faces



An oval face shape does pretty much any hairstyle justice, so the choice is very much yours. There are a couple of minor caveats to ensure you optimise the beauty. The trick with an oval face shape is to wear your hair off the forehead to create some volume and angles on top. The most suitable style is a classic short back and sides and slightly longer on the top, with a side-swept parting. You will also want to avoid a forward fringe.

Haircuts For Square Faces



A square face shape is characterised by a razor-sharp jawline, even proportions and an overall chiselled appearance. Like the oval, it is a great foundation for most styles and is versatile enough to work with both extremely short and longer hairstyle, from buzz cuts to French crops to quiffs. Just bear in mind that the shorter you go, the more you look like you are in the Army. Classic, neat haircuts complement a square shape best, think close fades, side partings and short layers.







Haircuts For Round Faces



Some of the better options include haircuts that are below your chin as a woman. With curly or wavy hair, going too short may add more width to the cheek area. Short styles that add volume on top can elongate your face. Since round faces have little in the way of natural angles, you need to create the illusion of structure with your hair. A style with height on the top that’s taken tight at the sides such as a pompadour or a flat top works well to add structure. You can also keep beards, it fits perfectly.