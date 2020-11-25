By Sean O’grady For Mailonline

Chris Brown has revealed Kanye West has gifted him with a luxury tank trunk.

The singer, 31, took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a photo of himself posing on top of the tank outside his home.

Chris claimed the truck was a gift from none other than Kanye, 43, himself as he captioned the photo: ‘THANK YOU KANYE ❤️ @kanyewest’.

Although Chris disabled comments on the post, it was re-posted on other social media sites with some users speculating the two men know something they don’t.

One user wrote: ‘They [are] preparing for something we have no clue about,’ while another said: ‘Kanye clearly knows something we don’t’.

YouTuber GotDamnZo wrote: ‘Chris, just promise to pick me up when whatever goes down,’ while someone else joked: ‘Does he know something we don’t?’

TMZ reports that the gift is worth around $120,000 and was to recognise the singer’s ’20 years in the game’ where he has ‘overcome many hurdles and obstacles’.

Owner: Kanye is fond of cars and was reported to have $3.8million invested in vehicles including a Ripsaw EV2 tank (pictured) at his Wyoming ranch

Kanye is fond of cars and was reported to have $3.8million (£2.8million) invested in vehicles by Forbes when they evaluated his net worth.

According to Business Insider, the rapper has a $500,000 (£373,762) high-performance Ripsaw EV2 tank at his Wyoming ranch.

The hitmaker is also said to own 10 amphibious Sherp all-terrain vehicles as well as a fleet of Ford F-150 Raptors.

It comes after Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian recently revealed she was the inspiration behind one of the song’s on his album My Beautiful Twisted Dark Fantasy.

Celebrating the tenth anniversary of the album, Kim wrote on Instagram: ‘Happy 10 year anniversary to Kanye’s “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” album.

‘For those that don’t know the story behind “Lost In The World”…Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had them in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday.

‘He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything!’

She also shared the card she saved from her 30th birthday more than 10 years ago, which West wrote out with a gold marker.

The first half of the card featured a drawing of ‘Me and Kimmy!!!’ pointing out his bowtie, her ‘little hands’ anlong with Loubouton shoes and Berkin bag, along with a G6 jet and a yacht.

The second half of the card featured a poem that would ultimately become the lyrics for Lost in the World, which he wrote two years before they started dating in April 2012.

The longtime friends started dating in April 2012, as Kardashian was finalizing her divorce from NBA player Kris Humphries.

They got engaged on Kardashian’s 33rd birthday in October 2013, and they were married in May 2014 in Florence, Italy.

The couple share four kids together, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 1.