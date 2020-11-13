Chris Brown | Image: UrbanIslandz

Chris Brown is now the latest in a growing line of celebrities who have joined subscription service platform OnlyFans.

The “No Guidance” singer on Thursday took to Twitter to share a link to his page on the platform which is widely popular in the adult entertainment industry.

So far, he’s shared two photos with one caption reading: “MINDING MY BUSINESS…👽,” and the other: “We n this b***hhhh 😏.”

Although it began as a subscription platform for adult industry workers, OnlyFans has seen an influx of celebrity users over the past few months.

In August, after launching her page on the platform, Cardi B warned her fans not to get too excited as she won’t be putting her private parts for display. The “WAP” singer said she will be using the page to share behind-the-scenes footage of her controversial music video “WAP” and “straight-up real-life content” with her devout fans.

Former Disney actress Bella Thorne came under fire in Augist when she opened her account and earned $1 million (£757,000) in just one day. Sex workers accused the actress of ‘stealing’ their customers. Thorne went on to earn $2 million (£1.5 million) in her first week with the platform and revealed she had joined as research for an upcoming project.

Reacting to Chris Brown’s presence on the OnlyFans, his followers have made it clear that they would like to see the singer bare it all:

Unless you showing 🍆 and doing some of that lil hip shít you be doing in ya videos I’ma fuck with ya ✌🏾😂😂 — NeNe (@__HoeGoPlay) November 12, 2020

Lmao whoever subscribe please screenshot & let me know what he showing. Not trying to waste my money on nothing 🤣🤣🤣🙄 — Lala (@lalaangela1234) November 12, 2020

Why my horny ass clicked on the link 🤦🏾‍♀️ knowing my ass is broke now I’m sitting here trying to budget this shit in — Tia (@amarilov3u) November 12, 2020