It appears Christmas has come early for mother of Nigerian popular Comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel!

The 10-year-old took to Instagram to announce that she has finally built a ‘portable’ house for her mother.

Nigerians woke up to the heart-warming news on Saturday after she posted photos of the new home.

According to Emmanuella, the house is a gift of appreciation for all her mother’s prayers, encouragement and support.

She even went on to tease that a mansion would follow suit very soon.

“I built this for u mom. For all the prayers, all the encouragements and support. Mummy I know you said u want a portable house and this is it. But forgive me because I must complete ur mansion for you next year. Don’t worry it won’t make us go to hell🤣🤣🤣🤣 my super Christmas mummy. I love you,” she wrote.

Many fans of the comedian have flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages for achieving such a feat at a young age and for making her family proud.

See her post below.

Catch a quick recap of the top entertainment stories this week below.