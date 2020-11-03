The leader of the Presbyterian Church of Korea on Tuesday apologised over what he called “churches erroneous responses during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Pastor So Gang-suk said at a news conference in Seoul that Korean Churches failed to exert leadership and fulfil their responsibility amid the spread of the infectious disease.

He added that “in the face of the spread of COVID-19, the Church should have respected the lives of our neighbors as much as it respects worship.

“But people turned their back on the Church as it prioritised freedom of faith and stuck to in-person worship.’’

Senior pastor of the Sae Eden Church in Yongin, south of Seoul, took the helm of the nation’s largest Protestant denomination in September.

“Some Churches even raised the eyebrows of the public as they became the epicentres of coronavirus infection,’’ he lamented.

He called on the Church to enhance efforts to communicate with the people, present correct directions for society and better protect vulnerable neighbors.

The pastor also promised that the group would play an active role in resuming exchanges with North Korea.

He said the Unification Ministry and Christian leaders would hold a meeting on Friday on medical cooperation between South and North Korea.

The Presbyterian Church would participate in discussion on measures to aid North Korea, including delivering medical supplies that are not subject to UN



sanctions, he added.

Lee Seung-hui, his predecessor, also said that “the Presbyterian Church is already working with Pyongyang’s forest authorities in a forestation project



in the North.”

Vanguard News Nigeria