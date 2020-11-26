WASHINGTON—A CIA officer was killed recently in combat in Somalia, according to current and former U.S. officials, his death coming as the Trump administration debates a plan to move hundreds of troops out of the country and reposition them in neighboring countries.

The officer was a longtime member of the Central Intelligence Agency’s paramilitary division, the Special Activities Center, one of the officials said. His name and the circumstances of his death couldn’t be learned. Nor was it known precisely when the officer…