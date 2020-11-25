Our Reporter

The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb), Nigeria Branch, will hold its Annual Conference virtually from today to Friday.

Its theme is: Arbitration & ADR in a free trade regime: accessing Africa’s readiness.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Ibrahim Muhammad will declare the conference open. Justice Amina Augie will discuss the keynote paper, to be delivered by the Chief Justice of Rwanda, Dr Faustin Ntezilyayo.

About 72 speakers and panellists from within and outside Nigeria, drawn from various professions and disciplines, will speak on the theme and other related topics.

The conference will begin with with the Young Arbitrators (YMG) Conference.

The main conference is broken down into sessions with a plenary session to start the day and joint session to close the conference. It will also feature the induction of different cadre of membership.

The plenary session will be chaired by Chief Bayo Ojo (SAN), former Attorney General of the Federation and former Trustee for Africa for the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. President of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK), Francis Xavier, will deliver a goodwill message.