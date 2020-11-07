Eric IKHILAE, Abuja

THE eight newly appointed Justices of the Supreme Court formally assumed office on Friday with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, urging judges not to allow public criticism deter them from performing their duties.

Justice Muhammad, speaking at the swearing in of the new SC justices in Abuja, also advised judges to see themselves as God’s representatives on earth and to always be guided by their conscience, the constitution and the law in the determination of cases.

Sworn in were Justices Lawal Garba (North West); Helen Ogunwumiju (South West) ; Abdu Aboki (North West); Emmanuel Agim (South South); Ibrahim Saulawa (North West); Adamu Jauro (North East); Samuel Oseji (South South); and Tijani Abubakar (North East).

The CJN said: “I have no doubt that you may have, at one time or the other, been confronted with some forms of criticisms or verbal assaults by litigants who have lost their cases.

“I want to assure you that more of such will come your way, especially as you now assume duties at the final court of the land, where appellants’ expectations are often very high and infectious.

“There is no way you can please human beings, especially litigants. That is what it is. I am, however, making it absolutely clear to you all and sundry, that the easiest way to fail in life is to try pleasing everybody.

“The only deity you can fear is the Almighty God. Once your judgment is in consonance with what God expects from you, and it is also in accordance with the constitution, you should consider yourself, the happiest and freest person on earth.

“Aside that, every other thing you hear around you is mere noise and or gossip which will naturally pale into insignificance when the chips are down.”

The CJN, who reminded the eight Justices that their elevation to the apex court was in recognition of their outstanding performances over the years, reminded them that it also meant an added responsibility.

He added: “You are seasoned judicial officers who have established remarkable acquaintances with judicial oath and rules guiding the conduct of judicial officers.

“Your moral uprightness, integrity and respect for the constitution and other extant laws in operation must be unwavering.

“At this level of adjudication, you should begin to see yourselves as the representatives of the Almighty God on earth.

“You must not, therefore, allow your personal ambition or any extraneous considerations to becloud your sense of judgment.

“Your interactions with people of unenviable inclination and pedigree, if any, must be halted forthwith.

“Let your conscience guide and filter every thought that traverses your mind from this moment.

“Your elevation to the Supreme Court bench is obviously in recognition of your astuteness and evident passion for hard work which is the hallmark of judicial excellence.

“We are, indeed, very proud of your accomplishments thus far and fervently believe you will bring the opulent experience and dexterity to bear on your adjudication at the apex court.”