The General Overseer, Christ Royal Family International Church, Lagos, Dr. Tom Samson, has blamed the dwindling economy, underdevelopment and massive poverty in the country on political leadership.

The Bishop, who decried acts of brutality against citizens, commended the youths for the #EndSARS protests in the country, saying, “The principal purpose of the protest has been achieved.”

He, however, reiterated the church’s call on government to take urgent steps to tackle the rising unemployment rate, decay in the educational system and the generally harsh economic situation in the country.

At a briefing in Lagos to announce its forthcoming 2020 International Convention and Camp meeting, tagged: ‘The Dawn of His Glory’ and the celebration of his 55th birthday, the cleric said: “The political class has destroyed this nation. The nation’s destiny has been mortgaged to a certain group of people. Some people have vowed that they will continue to rule this nation. We have intelligent people in this country, but they won’t be allowed to lead to change the narrative of this nation for good.”

Samson, who called on government to wake up and provide a productive future for youths through provision of gainful employment, enjoined the youths to discover themselves and imbibe the virtue of patience and endurance.

“God will surely deliver us from all this hardship, as our leaders resolve to tackle the protest issues and be more accountable to the citizens.”

The General Overseer called on the authorities to initiate a police reform that will be lawful in its handling of citizens, saying, “it is only when you are a victim of SARS brutality that you can truly appreciate what the protest was all about.”

He appealed to the youths to be calm and wait for government to address issues raised. He vowed to carry a placard, if the government does nothing between now and end of the first quarter of next year.

Speaking on the theme of the programme scheduled to run from December 9 to 13, 2020, at the Royal City Camp ground, Iyesi Ota, Ogun State, the Bishop said it became imperative for the nation to experience the glory and transforming power of God for a positive change.