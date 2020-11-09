By Oziegbe Okoeki

The General Overseer of Christ Royal Family International Church, Bishop Tom Samson, has promised to lead a protest, if the government fails to attend to the demands of #EndSARS protesters between now and end of first quarter of next year.

The cleric urged the youth to maintain peace as their voice had been heard all over the world.

“Our government has spoken; we will hold them by their words. If nothing is done before the end of the first quarter of next year, I think we, the older ones, will have to turn to youths because we have to fight for our children. How can our children continue to live in fear in their father’s country?” he queried.Addressing reporters in Lagos on the 2020 International Convention and camp meeting of his church as well as his 55th birthday anniversary celebration, Samson said the convention and camp meeting with the theme: The Dawn of His Glory, (Isaiah 60), will hold from December 7 to December 13 at the Royal Tower at Ikeja and Royal City Camp Ground, Iyesi Ota in Ogun State.

He expressed the belief that the #EndSARs protest was the hand of God and “everybody has learnt a lesson: the politicians, government, everybody is shaking. If nothing else has happened, EndSARS has achieved its purpose.

“Nigeria can never be what it used to be. I clap for EndSARS. But we should believe the government. I believe we have reached the point of change. I believe a change has come to Nigeria.”