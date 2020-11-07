By Tajudeen Adebanjo
Former United State’s Secretary of State Hilary Clinton has thanked Americans for making Democrats candidate Joe Biden 46th United State’s president-elect.
Hilary, who lost Donald Trump in the 2016, described the Biden’s feat as “history-making ticket”.
In her speech on Twitter handle @HillaryClinton, the former First Lady said the voters have spoken.
She tweeted: “The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.
“It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.
“Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together.”
