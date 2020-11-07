Daily News

Clinton thanks Americans for voting Biden

By
0
clinton-thanks-americans-for-voting-biden
Views: Visits 4

By Tajudeen Adebanjo

Former United State’s Secretary of State Hilary Clinton has thanked Americans for making Democrats candidate Joe Biden 46th United State’s president-elect.

Hilary, who lost Donald Trump in the 2016, described the Biden’s feat as “history-making ticket”.

In her speech on Twitter handle @HillaryClinton, the former First Lady said the voters have spoken.

Read Also: BREAKING: Biden wins US election

She tweeted: “The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.

“It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.

“Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together.”

#EndSARS: FG begins police salary review

Previous article

Donald Trump: the wrecking ball who came to ‘fix’ America

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News