Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker hit the stage Wednesday to cohost the 2020 Country Music Association Awards.
Leading the nominations at the star-studded event was Miranda Lambert, who received nods in seven categories, including Entertainer of the Year.
Maren Morris kicked off the awards show, landing the first two wins of the evening, as she took home Single of the Year and Song of the Year, both for her track The Bones from her second studio album Girl.
The 30-year-old beat out the likes of Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Gabby Barrett, Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber for Single of the Year.
She took to the stage in a stunning black lace floor-length robe over black silk undergarments, as she accepted the award from presenter Bobby Bones.
Morris said: ‘Thank you so much! This is very weird, but I love this kind of setup, because we can all hang out all night with each other. That’s a cool first. I had a baby eight months ago, so just being out tonight is a win itself.’
The Hero artist welcomed her first child back in March, a son named Hayes Andrew, with husband Ryan Hurd, 34.
She added: ‘Thank you Country Music and my peers for nominating us and voting for us. Thank you Greg Kurstin. I hope you’re watching at home in Hawaii. Thank you so much for making this song sound so good.
‘And thank you to my writers who are here tonight, Laura Veltz and Jimmy Robbins, for writing this love song with me, that’s kind of been a medicine for this year, this crazy year. Thank you so much! This is amazing.’
Morris immediately took the stage again for Song of the Year, for which Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Lee Brice and Ingrid Andress were also nominated.
She said: ‘I was just about to make Laura Veltz accept this award, but I guess I’m the one accepting it. Thank you! All of my friends are in this category, you wrote the most amazing songs in country music this year.
‘I am proud to be a songwriter in Nashville, Tennessee. I grew up obsessing over y’all’s YouTube videos, and I moved here and somehow got into rooms with you. This means so much.’
Shortly after performing onstage, Morgan Wallen took home New Artist of the Year, beating out Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce.
Old Dominion landed Vocal Group of the Year, stealing the trophy from Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland and Rascal Flatts.
Luke Combs won Album of the Year for his second studio album What You See Is What You Get, beating out Jon Pardi, Ashley McBryde, Old Dominion and Miranda Lambert.
Dan + Shay won the award for Vocal Duo of the Year, for which Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line and Maddie & Tae were also nominated.
The duo that consists of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney accepted the award via telecast from Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, where they previously graced the audience with a performance of their track 10,000 Hours, for which they were joined by Justin Bieber.
It was noted prior to their speech that this show marks the 50th year of this category, which first went to Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton back in 1970.
This year’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award was presented by Jimmie Allen to country legend Charley Pride, whose hits include Mountain of Love and Roll On Mississippi.
Allen took to the stage with a musical tribute to the Black country icon, before Pride himself joined the rising artist, as they sang his song Kiss an Angel Good Morning.
The 86-year-old then gave his speech: ‘You might not believe it, but I’m as nervous as I can be. First of all, I wanna thank CMA for this award. Like I said, I’m a little nervous, but I put a little something down I have to say.
‘Of all the people who’ve been influenced by what my life has been influenced by, I got to say something about some of them. The first one is Jack Johnson, Jack Clement. These are the people that have influenced my whole life in this business. And this man, I’ve been awed by him, and I still am.
‘My wife Rozene and I would go and visit him. In fact, the last time we visited him, before he passed away, he would always say, “Rozene, you so pretty.” And I never have forgotten that. Jerry Bradley, I worked with him a lot, give him a nice round of applause.
‘And we got John Daines, about 37 years he was with me. He booked me everywhere I went. He was from England, and he was a fine fellow. Bless his heart, he’s got that Alzheimer’s. All my fans, I wanna say thank you… and well, I’m through talking, I guess. Just gonna thank everybody again. Like I said, I’m nervous.’
The late Charlie Daniels, immortalized by his song Devil Went Down to Georgia was also honored in song, along with country greats Joe Diffie and Kenny Rogers.
Following Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers racked up some of the most nominations, with six nods each.
In addition to earning five nominations for the duo, Smyers also earned recognition as a producer, while Justin Bieber was able to earn three nominations for their collab 10,000 Hours.
The evening featured a star-studded lineup of both in-person and pre-taped performances, while taking precautions against COVID-19.
Nominees and their guests made up a sparse, socially-distanced audience, while other recent awards shows have gone ahead with no spectators at all.
It came after Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard dropped out of their appearances, testing positive for the coronavirus.
Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker took over the reins from 12-time host Carrie Underwood, emceeing the live socially-distanced event from the Music City Center in Nashville.
The Fancy artist said in a statement: ‘I’m thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker. We’re looking forward to a night of celebrating great country music and hope you’ll tune in and watch!’
Rucker echoed the sentiment: ‘I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in country music.
‘To be invited to host this year’s awards alongside Reba — are you kidding me?! — it is an absolute honor. Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we’re all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year’s show definitely won’t disappoint!’
CMA Awards Winners 2020
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Miranda Lambert
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert earned seven nods, the most of the entire awards
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris – WINNER
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Maren Morris has been honored with five nominations
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs – WINNER
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Luke Combs is up for six awards
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion – WINNER
Rascal Flatts
Old Dominion has two nominations
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay – WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers (left) has six nominations. In addition to earning five nominations for the duo, Smyers earned extra recognition as a producer
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Morgan Wallen – WINNER
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen earned one nod
Album of the Year
Jon Pardi – Heartache Medication
Ashley McBryde – Never Will
Old Dominion – Old Dominion
Miranda Lambert – Wildcard
Luke Combs – What You See Is What You Get – WINNER
Ashley McBryde is nominated for Album Of The Year and four other honors
Song of the Year
Bluebird – Miranda Lambert
The Bones – Maren Morris – WINNER
Even Though I’m Leaving – Luke Combs
I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
More Hearts Than Mine – Ingrid Andress
Ingrid Andress has two nominations
Single of the Year
I Hope – Gabby Barrett
Beer Never Broke My Heart – Luke Combs
10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
Bluebird – Miranda Lambert
The Bones – Maren Morris – WINNER
Justin Bieber secured three nominations this year
Musical Event of the Year
10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
Be a Light – Thomas Rhett with Reba McEntire, Lady A, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban
The Bones – Maren Morris feat. Hozier
Fooled Around and Fell in Love – Miranda Lambert with Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King
I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice – WINNER
Carly Pearce and Lee Brice won Musical Event Of The Year for I Hope You’re Happy Now
Music Video of the Year
10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber
Bluebird – Miranda Lambert – WINNER
Homemade – Jake Owen
I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
Second One to Know – Chris Stapleton
Lambert won Music Video of the Year for her song Bluebird
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor (Fiddle)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Rob McNelley (Guitar)
Ilya Toshinsky (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)
Fiddleist Jenee Fleenor is nominated for Musician of the Year
