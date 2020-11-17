By Marlene Lenthang For Dailymail.com

CNN’s chief international correspondent Christiane Amanpour has issued an apology following outrage from Israel after she compared the Trump administration to the Nazi’s Kristallnacht attack on Jewish people.

She compared Trump to Kristallnacht during a segment on her CNN International show Amanpour, which airs in the US as well as Europe, Asia and the Middle East, on the 82nd anniversary of the deadly event described as a prelude to the Holocaust.

In the segment she said Kristallnacht ‘was the Nazis’ warning shot across the bow of our human civilization that led to genocide and, in that tower of burning books, it led to an attack on fact, knowledge, history and proof.’

‘After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump, the Biden-Harris team pledges a return to normal,’ she added.

Kristallnacht, known as the Night of Broken Glass, was a violent pogrom led by Nazis in Germany and Austria on November 9 to 10 in 1938 against the Jewish community.

On Monday Amanpour offered an apology saying she should not have juxtaposed Trump’s ‘attacks on history, facts, knowledge and truth’ with the Nazi Kristallnacht attack

Kristallnacht, known as the Night of Broken Glass, was a violent riot led by Nazis in Germany and Austria on November 9 to 10 in 1938 against the Jewish community. Jewish homes and businesses were vandalized, synagogues attacked and thousands were sent to concentration camps, marking the start of the Holocaust

On Monday she issued an apology on her program saying she regrets the pain her words have caused.

‘And finally tonight, a comment on my program at the end of last week. I observed the 82nd anniversary of Kristallnacht, as I often do – it is the event that began the horrors of the Holocaust. I also noted President Trump’s attacks on history, facts, knowledge, and truth. I should not have juxtaposed the two thoughts,’ she said as per The Hill.

‘Hitler and his evils stand alone, of course, in history. I regret any pain my statement may have caused. My point was to say how democracy can potentially slip away, and how we must always zealously guard our democratic values,’ she added.

On Sunday Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Omer Yankelevich demanded an apology saying CNN ‘should be a partner in the global effort to fight anti-Semitism and not fuel the fire,’ according to the Jerusalem Post.

‘Using the memory of the Holocaust for cheap headlines of a political agenda is concerning and distorts the historical and moral truth,’ Yankelevich added.

Israeli Consul-General in Atlanta Anat Sultan-Dadon wrote a letter to CNN’s executive vice president Rick Davis expressing outrage of comparing the Holocaust for political means.

Twitter users expressed their outrage following Amanpour’s comments.

One Twitter user said Amanpour ‘distorted the Holocaust for political purposes. What an incredibly unprofessional and sick thing to do.’

Former Israeli consul-general in New York Danny Dayan tweeted that ‘the foolish comparison Amanpour made between Kristallnacht and Trump must bring about her immediate dismissal from CNN. There is no immunity for Holocaust deniers.’

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEneny slammed Amanpour as ‘despicable’ and demanded she ‘must apologize for trivializing the Holocaust and the tragic genocide of millions of Jews.’

‘They must also apologize for slandering the most pro-Israel President in history,’ she said.

CNN has not commented on the matter.