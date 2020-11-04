From AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, yesterday restated the loyalty of officers and men of the Nigerian Army to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

This is coming a day after northern governors and traditional rulers said the recent #EndSARS protests were hijacked by people seeking to change President Buhari’s government outside the ballot box.

Buratai was keynote speaker at the opening ceremony of a two-day Directorate of Army Physical Training (DAPT) Officers’ Training Conference 2020″ (DOTC – 2020) in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Represented by the Commander of Infantry of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Stevenson Olabanji, the Army chief thanked President Buhari for supporting the Army to discharge its duties.

Buratai said: “I want to humbly express my profound gratitude to Mr. President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, for his continued and invaluable support to the Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

“Therefore, I wish to pledge the commitment and unalloyed loyalty of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to the President and the defence of our democracy.”

The COAS said his leadership placed priority on training and retraining of men and officers of the Army to build a responsive and responsible workforce.