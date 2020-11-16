Twenty five years after a nurse and mother-of-four from California was brutally raped and murdered while jogging along a river trail, police announced they have solved the cold case and arrested the suspected killer thanks to DNA found under the victim’s fingernails.

The Redding Police Department on Friday identified the suspect in the 1995 slaying of 37-year-old Christine Munro as James Watkins, 42, who is currently serving a 14-year sentence in Texas state prison for a robbery conviction.

Munro was ambushed, sexually assaulted and had her throat slashed while jogging on the south side of the Sacramento River Trail on June 24, 1995, sending shockwaves through the local community.

During a press conference announcing the arrest, Redding Police Chief Bill Schueller said investigators at the time spent hundreds of hours collecting evidence and interviewing dozens of witnesses and potential suspects.

A convicted rapist falsely confessed to the murder in 1997, possibly to raise his profile in prison, but there was insufficient evidence to prove he committed the crime, and the case eventually went cold.

Then late last year, Major Crimes Detective Rusty Bishop began reviewing the entire Munro cold case, including looking at physical evidence that could be analyzed using modern DNA technology that did not exist in 1995.

In January 2020, Bishop re-submitted Munro’s fingernail scrapings to the US Department of Justice’s Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) for analysis, which in June produced a match.

The scrapings from under the victim’s nails matched the DNA profile of current Texas prison inmate James Watkins, who was just 17 years old at the time of the murder.

According to Schueller, detectives learned that Watkins moved to Redding from Texas in early 1995 to live with his aunt and uncle.

During his two years living in Redding, Watkins had eight run-ins with the local police, including an arrest for shoplifting, a warrant arrest and an unlawful camping citation.

In the fall of 1997, Watkins moved back to Texas, where he was arrested, charged, and convicted of multiple crimes, including sexual assault, burglary, escape, and bank robbery. He has spent a significant portion of his life in prison.

This past August, Redding detectives and prosecutor Kelly Kafel flew out to Texas to interview Watkins in prison and execute a search warrant for his DNA. Within a few weeks, lab analysis of the inmate’s new DNA sample confirmed that the original CODIS hit was a match.

‘In simple terms, Watkin’s DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder,’ according to the police.

Last week, detectives and the prosecutor traveled back to Texas to serve Watkins with an arrest warrant and extradite him back to California, where he was booked into the Shasta County jail on Friday on counts of murder, rape and kidnapping.

Investigators who interviewed Watkins said he has provided no motive for the attack on Munro, reported Redding Searchlight.

The 42-year-old suspect was ordered held without bail. If convicted, Watkins will not face the death penalty in the case because he was a juvenile at the time of the killing. Instead, he is eligible for life in prison without parole.

One of Munro’s children, Lisa, attended the press conference announcing Watkins’ arrest and thanked law enforcement officials for their work on the case.

‘Not a single day goes by that I don’t think about the day my mom was murdered,’ Lisa said. ‘She loved the river trail, and I take comfort knowing she died in the place she loved so much. Thank you, all of you.’