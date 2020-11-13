Agency Reporter

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has described the death of the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Emmanuel Ikwulono, as a devastating blow to his administration.

The governor stated this in a statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Terver Akase, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

NAN reports that Ikwulono, who died on Wednesday during a brief illness, was sworn in on August 25, following the resignation of his predecessor.

Ortom described the deceased as a true professional, who had a wonderful working relationship with other members of the state Executive Council within the four months period he served as commissioner.

He said Ikwulono’s death was not only shocking and painful, but had also created a vacuum that would be very difficult to fill.

The governor said the late commissioner would be deeply missed by the government and people of the state for his proactive efforts in tackling health challenges confronting the people, particularly the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

He prayed God to grant eternal rest to the deceased and his family the strength to bear the irreparable loss.