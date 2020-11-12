Daily News

Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) will on Friday announce the successful applicants for the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2020.

Director, Press and Information, the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Festus Akande confirmed this on Thursday.

Akande said a press briefing to that effect has been scheduled for 11.30 am on November 13, 2020.

The LPPC had, on September 23 made public a list of 137 applicants, who were short-listed and requested members of the public “to comment on the integrity, reputation, and competence” of the candidates.

The announcement slated for Friday will reflect the final selection for the year.

