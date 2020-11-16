The landlords association of Gbara community in Eti-Osa/Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State has raised the alarm over fraudulent activities of land grabbers in the area. The community called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to quickly intervene to save their lives and properties.







Secretary to the community, Chief Afusat Abimbola Lawal, called on Sanwo-Olu to prevail on some government agents and the town’s traditional ruler from encroaching on their property.







In a Save-Our-Soul letter to the governor dated November 3, 2020, the community asked Sanwo-Olu to investigate the fraudulent plan of some personalities, who are encroaching and building on their land without their consent.







According to Lawal, the land, measuring one acre and situated at Gbara community along Lekki-Epe expressway, belongs to them.







She said they bought the land in 1971/1972 from the Elegushi family/Gbara family individually, and commenced building, mostly for residential and church purposes.







The association also alleged threat to their lives as they were continually deterred from gaining full possession of their property.







One of the affected landlords and chairman of the association, Pastor Joshua Akinkurolere, referring to a March 30, 2011 agreement between him and the late Baale of Gbara, Mudashiru Goriola Lawal, said there was an undertaken for youths not to tamper, trespass or do anything at the front of the church gate.







It would be recalled that there was a contravention notice issued recently by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation and signed by Engr. O.M Ojowuro on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, which states: “I have instructions to inform you that the entire stretch of land under powerline and canal setbacks in the state belongs to the government and has been dedicated and earmarked for the development of mechanic villages and infrastructural facilities by the Ministry of Transportation.”

