Quoted companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) have up till the close of business on Friday, November 6, 2020 to submit their financial statements and reports for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The NSE had extended the deadline from October 30, 2020 to weekend to cushion the effect of disruptions and protests in October.

Under the extant rules at the Exchange, quoted companies are required to submit interim or quarterly report not later than 30 calendar days after the end of the relevant period. Most quoted companies including all banks, major manufacturers, oil and gas companies, breweries and cement companies use the 12-month Gregorian calendar year as their business year. The deadline for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 was thus Friday, October 30, 2020.

Quoted companies are also required to publish the earnings reports within five business days after the date of filing, in national daily newspapers as well as the results on their corporate websites, with the web address disclosed in the newspaper publication.

Also, an electronic copy of the publication shall be filed with the Exchange on the same day as the newspaper publication. Where the company chooses to audit its quarterly accounts, it shall be required to file such accounts not later than 60 calendar days after the relevant quarter.

However, general waiver is usually given in the event of general disruption to industrial activities such as strike, national crises, many public holidays and other circumstances that in the judgement of the Exchange may significantly impact the 30-day timeline given to companies to prepare and submit the quarterly report.

The Exchange stated that the extension till November 6, 2020 was due to the general disruptions to business operations caused by events relating to the recent protests around Nigeria and the measures taken by government in response.

“The Exchange is not unmindful of the hardship resulting from the current situation and that some listed companies may have suffered losses of life and property. The situation may have affected listed companies’ ability to convene and conduct board meetings. This is especially as they prepare to convene board meetings to consider and approve their unaudited financial statements (UFS) for the period ended 30 September 2020, which are due for submission on 30 October 2020,” the NSE stated.

In view of the above, the Exchange granted listed companies a seven-day grace period for the submission of the quarterly report.