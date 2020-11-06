By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde has urged local government bosses across the state to emulate and complement the various endeavours of the government at the grassroots level.

His Special Assistant on Community Relations, Mr. Olufemi Josiah made the appeal on Tuesday during the presentation of school items including school uniforms, school sandals, books, etc to some students by the Caretaker Chairman, Aare Latoosa Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ibadan North, Prince Adewale Oshoniyi.

The event which saw more than 2,000 students benefit was witnessed by party leaders and relevant stakeholders at the Council Secretariat, Agodi Gate, Ibadan.

Speaking as the representative of the Governor, Josiah commended Oshoniyi in complementing the governor’s effort, especially by providing the basic necessitate, calling on other council bosses to take a cue from the effort.

He said “The government is building schools and educational infrastructures such as chairs and tables but this chairman has contributed by making uniforms, writing materials, school sandals, plates, etc available to some of the indigent students.

“When I got here, I saw that some of the students were not even wearing shoes while some were wearing tattered uniforms.

“So, for a chairman to have considered it noteworthy that he should support the effort of the state government by providing some of these things that the children are lacking, I believe it is a noteworthy effort and I will want other chairmen to emulate him because the state government cannot do everything alone and that is why we have a government at the grassroots.

“If the government is building schools and providing other infrastructures, any little way in terms of materials that we can support, not only the Chairmen but other well-meaning individuals in the society, because we believe as a government that if we take care of the education of our children, we would have solved at least 70 percent of our problems of this society.”

READ ALSO: Makinde okays six months maternity leave

Speaking on why he embarked on the initiative, Oshoniyi who said he made the donations from his personal fund noted that he was shocked to see students returned to school after the covid-19 break with tattered uniform and some barefooted.

Noting that he saw the need to complement the state government effort at adding value to education, the Caretaker chairman urged the people to, in the same spirit, continue to support the government both at the state and local government levels.

He said “We are motivated by the genuineness of Governor Seyi Makinde who since assumption of office, has been doing well for the educational sector. So, we felt we should assist and complement his effort on what it is doing to elevate the educational sector in Oyo state.

“In our own way, we decided to give these items. In the little token that I earn, I contributed to elevating some students and parents. I noticed that after the coronavirus holiday, some students came back to school in tattered uniforms while some came on barefooted. That was what gingered me to give them little. It is our own way of giving back to society and that is what we are doing.”