Conan O’Brien is saying goodbye to late-night after 28 years.

The 57-year-old comedian announced he’s ending his self-titled show on TBS and moving into a weekly variety program with HBO Max.

‘In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.’ I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription,’ O’Brien said.

His TBS show, Conan, has been on the air since 2010 and will end after its tenth season airs in June 2021.

’28 years is a monumental achievement in late-night television,’ said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS and truTV.

‘We’re incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the ‘Conan Without Borders’ specials. We celebrate his success and are glad to see it grow across our WarnerMedia family.’

Conan has fronted 1,400 of the shows for the network after his departure from The Tonight Show.

‘Conan’s unique brand of energetic, relatable, and at times, absurdist, comedy has charmed late-night audiences for nearly three decades. We can’t wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand new, variety format each week,’ said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max.

In 2009, O’Brien was replaced Jay Leno to host The Tonight Show after hosting his Late Night with Conan O’Brien show since 1993.

The move was short winded, though, after Leno’s new primetime show was moved to the 11:35 p.m. slot.

O’Brien released a statement saying that he would not continue as host of The Tonight Show if it was moved after midnight, as it would ruin the tradition of the late-night show.

After two weeks of negotiations, NBC bought out Conan’s contract for $45 million, effectively ending O’Brien’s show and relationship with the network after 22 years.