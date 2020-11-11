Lagos State Government Office

The Lagos State Government (LASG)on Wednesday shut down a section of the Ketu-Mile 12 road for 20 days for reconstruction.

This follows the completion of the third segment of the ongoing rehabilitation works along Ketu – Mile 12 corridor of Ikorodu Road.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Oladeinde said that adequate traffic diversion plans and alternative routes have been made available during the period of the construction works.

He advised Ikorodu bound motorists approaching Owode Elede from Ketu, to keep to the alternative carriage lanes inward Mile 12 and BRT lanes.

The commissioner also said that motorists from Ketu inward Ikorodu will exit the service lane from Ile-ile bus stop to join a lane to Mile 12 Bridge from 2 p.m. daily while the normal flow of traffic would be maintained from mid-night to 2 p.m.

Other alternative arrangements, he said, will have motorists exit from the 3rd Axial Road, divert from Alapere and Ogudu to make use of the adjoining routes on Aliu, Oladele and Adedoyin Streets to link Mile 12 Under Bridge, through Ajelogo.

“Articulated vehicles are, however, advised to approach Mile 12 market using Oremerin and Ibikunle Streets.

“Motorists outbound Ikorodu, are free to use the completed sections of the main carriageway, while Motorists inbound third Mainland Bridge are advised to divert at Ile Ile (NNPC) to make use of Olatunji Ige.

“Fakoya Street and Ikosi Road to the Toll Gate to link Lagos – Ibadan Expressway,’’ Oladeinde said.

He assured that all the alternative lanes had been marked with relevant road signs to guide motorists plying the routes with the State’s Traffic Management Authority in ensuring motorists reach their destination.

Oladeinde appealed to residents to bear with the inconveniences that the construction would cause.

”The end result of the transport infrastructure renewal would birth the desired projections for seamless multimodal transportation in the state,” he said.