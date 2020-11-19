By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘show Archie to the Queen by video call’ but ‘don’t have much contact with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge‘, a royal biographer has claimed.

Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, are currently living in their $14 million Santa Barbara with their eighteen-month-old son Archie, having stepped back from royal duty officially in March.

Sean Smith, who released Meghan Misunderstood last week, said he would be ‘surprised’ if the couple maintained contact with Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 38, telling The Sun: ‘Whether they have any contact with William and Kate, I don’t know. I’d be surprised.’

He claimed Prince Harry and Meghan do speak with other members of the family by Zoom call, adding: ‘Particularly with the Queen I understand, showing how much Archie has grown this week.’

The Duke, 36, and Duchess of Sussex, 39, ‘show eighteen-month-old son Archie to the Queen, 94, by video call’, a royal biographer has claimed.

Earlier this month, Prince Charles told of his sadness at not seeing grandson Archie for more than a year.

The Queen and other members of the Royal Family are also said to be ‘very sad’ that they have seen so little of the toddler.

His parents Harry and Meghan left for North America last November – living first in Vancouver, Canada, and then moving to Los Angeles in March.

Before stepping back from Royal duties, the couple returned to the UK twice at the start of the year but did not bring Archie with them.

While Sean Smith said the couple often speak with family members by video call, he said he ‘would be surprised’ if there ‘was any contact’ with Prince William, 38, and Kate Middleton, 38,

Sean’s comments come after royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed Prince Harry and Meghan are growing further apart from the royal family because they ‘do things their own way whatever the cost, while the Firm refuses to bend the rules’.

Katie Nicholl noted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s decision to publicise a visit to Los Angeles National Cemetery on Remembrance Sunday with the help of celebrity photographer Lee Morgan after Prince Harry’s request for a wreath to be laid at the Cenotaph was snubbed.

She told OK! magazine that the display will have only further frayed his strained relationship with the Firm, adding: ‘It highlights the great divide between Harry and the royal family.’

‘There is such a gaping cavern now and exercises like this only serve to widen that gap rather than heal the rift,’ she continued.

It comes after royal expert Katie Nicholl claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (pictured) are growing further apart from the royal family because they ‘do things their own way whatever the cost, while the Firm refuses to bend the rules’

‘Harry and Meghan do things very differently to the royal family and to me it shows how determined they are to do things their own way whatever the cost.’

The royal expert said the couple’s decision to ‘personally recognise’ Remembrance Sunday and behaviour similar to this could harm their future roles in the monarchy.

Katie suggested it would’ve been painful for Prince Harry to have been ‘left out’ of this year’s Remembrance commemoration in London – despite asking for a wreath to be laid on his behalf.

Katie pointed to the Duke and Duchess’ recent decision to ‘personally recognise’ Remembrance Sunday with the help of celebrity photographer Lee Morgan as ‘highlighting’ the ‘great divide’

The duke, who spent 10 years serving the military, is thought to have been ‘deeply saddened’ after palace aides refused to grant his request, according to The Times.

But Katie insisted that the royal family are not prepared to bend the rules.

She said the Sussexes would have been monitored ‘very closely’ during their trial year and probation period away from The Firm.