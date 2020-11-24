Popular clergyman, Prophet Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere more popularly known as Prophet Odumeje is expanding his frontiers and may likely embrace the gospel music industry with the release of the music video of the song titled “Umu Jesus” (People of Jesus). The video which was released on Sunday November 22, first had its audio released way back in August.

The song which features highlife singer, Chinedu Okoli other wise known as Flavour Na’Abania, was produced by multiple award winning music producer Mastercraft.

Odumeje who is the Spiritual Director of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry World Miracle Center, alias Land of Freedom in Onitsha, Anambra state is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about and most controversial clergy men in Nigeria today.

From Orsu Ihete Ukwa, in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State in the South East of Nigeria, the social media sensation, who also likes to refer to himself as ‘The Indaboski’, ‘The Liquid Metal’ is known for entertaining the spraying of the naira notes on the altar of his church

Here is the video below

