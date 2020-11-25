Controversial businessman Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike sure needs no introduction.

Famous for moving about with Umbrellas, leashing girls and recently having a pet snake, Pretty Mike was recently acknowledged by popular American TV host Wendy Williams.

Pretty Mike became the topic of discussion on the Wendy Williams talk show following the stunt he pulled at actor Williams Uchemba’s white wedding ceremony.

The Lagos-based businessman showed up at the venue of the event in the company of six heavily pregnant women.

Wendy stated in her show, that he has been consistent with such stunts and also recalled how the same he turned up at an event with women on wedding gowns.

Wendy Williams decided to talk about Mike’s controversial entrance on the Hot Topic segment of her show. Speaking about the businessman’s occupation, the media personality said that Pretty Mike makes money from posting photos online and he is also a club owner.

Wendy also mentioned that it is normal for a man to have many wives in Africa as she noted that “some women don’t think much of themselves”.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians were not impressed by Wendy’s cover of Pretty Mike. Many stated that she did not state the fact as some of her statements were wrong while others noted that she could have done proper research.

Read some comments below:

women_leader: “Her reportage is so poor, Trevor would have done a better delivery. It doesn’t even have to be funny but proper introduction.”

