By Jide Orintunsin, Abuja

The Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday said the party is yet to unfold its zoning arrangement for the forthcoming national convention of the party.

The party described as fake a zoning arrangement being circulated in the social media.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, in a telephone interview in Abuja, dismissed a sharing formula being posted on social media.

Nabena said the caretaker committee is yet to discuss the zoning arrangement of all its positions as approved by the party’s constitution, adding that critical stakeholders across the country will be involved in arriving at such crucial issue.

“Zoning arrangement is very crucial and critical. It requires the engagement of all. Critical stakeholders, wide and strategic consultations will hold before such zoning arrangement is arrived at.

“The zoning arrangement being circulated on social media is fake. The caretaker committee is yet to decide on that.

“Our members should disregard the so-called APC 2020 Extraordinary Zoning Arrangement for the forthcoming national convention. All stakeholders and concerned members will be consulted. Such a critical decision will be released through proper channels and not through social media.”

Nabena further said “the Caretaker Committee is focused on its assignment of ensuring the reconciliation of all aggrieved members as a prerequisite for a national convention.”