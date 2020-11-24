By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Ahead of the planned National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, aspirants who contested the 2018 APC primaries into various elective positions have thrown their weight behind the immediate-past Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari to succeed Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the party.

National Coordinator of the APC Aspirants Forum, Bashir Muhammed Yusif in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja said the former Zamfara governor stands a better chance of taking the APC back to its winning ways.

Yusif said the party needs a genuine party man who has had a stint running the party before and at the same time understands the thinking and workings of the executive and legislative arms of government.

He said, “the moment the APC is unable to produce a reliable, knowledgeable and hardworking Executive, the situation the party found itself during the 2019 primaries may reoccur again.

“The 2019 experience was a sad moment which no genuine APC member would want to see repeat itself as we work towards retaining our party’s position at the National, States, and local government level.

“Now looking at the usual zoning of Nigerian national leadership, one may not need to ask where the APC party chairman is expected to emerge from. As the presidency is currently being housed in the North, it is obvious that the next party’s presidential flag bearer will definitely come from the South. Sequentially, the party’s chairmanship will rotate to the North, thus swapping positions.

“In view of the above, there is no point going around scouting for who the next chairman of the APC will be but to beam our searchlight on H.E AbdulAziz Yari, former Governor of Zamfara State if we truly need to reposition our party and bring it back to its winning ways.

“We believe that as a former National Assembly Member, our members in the National Assembly will see him as their own.

“Yari was a former two-term Governor and be rest assured our Governors equally consider him as their own knowing full well that Governors are the leaders of the party in their various states and he was in that position too.

“Yari was not only Governor of Zamfara state alone during his tenure, because his leadership qualities, matched with his knowledge on party issues made him be the Chairman of the Governors Forum.

“Governor Yari is a highly detribalized person and this is well known across political circles. With the nature of our current sectional agitations, we need him to come to play the card well for every zone, section, and state to feel comfortable as they will be carried along”.

