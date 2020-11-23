The two turkeys for President Donald Trump’s final pardoning of the bird variety made their Washington debut Monday.

Corn and Cob, two Broad-Breasted White turkeys from the state of Iowa, were introduced at the glitzy Willard InterContinental Hotel by the National Turkey Federation.

Trump is still due to pardon the turkeys Tuesday, a White House spokesman confirmed, despite making infrequent public appearances since the presidential election was called for President-elect Joe Biden. Trump has refused to concede.

Corn (left) and Cob (right) arrived in Washington, D.C. Monday ahead of President Donald Trump’s final turkey pardon later this week. They’re staying in the glitzy Willard InterContinental Hotel prior to the pardoning

Corn and Cob take in one of the suites at the Willard InterContinental Hotel on Monday, as they arrrive from Iowa ahead of the annual White House turkey pardon

Corn and Cob fluff out their feathers at their hotel room in the Willard InterContinental Hotel before heading to the White House for the annual turkey pardoning

Journalists capture Corn and Cobb during a press conference introducing the pair’s names at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in downtown Washington on Monday

Corn is a pound fatter than Cob and is chatty, likes sweet corn, college football, high jumping and wants to take a trip to the Iowa State Fair, the White House’s website said

Cob wants to bike across Iowa and also visits D.C. monuments. The bird likes boybeans, pickleball, puzzles and has a ‘Type A’ personality, according to the White House

Corn and Cob got their debut Monday morning at the Willard InterContinental Hotel, which is where the birds traditionally stay

2017: At Trump’s (left) first turkey pardon, for a turkey named Drumstick (center bottom), he was joined by Barron Trump (center top) and first lady Melania Trump (right)

2018: (From left) Joseph Kushner, Arabella Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Theodore Kushner look at Peas the turkey at the 2018 White House turkey pardoning

2019: Trump (right) is photographed last year with the turkey he pardoned, Butter (left). No details about the turkeys in this year’s pardon have been released

Americans can go online and choose which turkey, Corn or Cob, will appear alongside Trump at the ceremony.

Both turkeys were born on July 2 of this year, but Corn is a shade thicker, at 42 pounds versus Cob’s 41 pounds.

Corn’s favorite snack is sweet corn, while Cob likes soy beans.

Corn is more chatty, while Cob is ‘Type A.’

Corn is a college football fan, while Cob likes pickleball.

Corn wants to visit the Iowa State Fair, while Cob is more interested in the D.C. monuments, according to the White House’s website.

Both the main bird and its understudy survive the Thanksgiving table.

The National Turkey Federation told DailyMail.com that the two turkeys will reside at Iowa State University after they’re pardoned.

It’s tradition that two turkeys are sent from a farm to Washington, D.C.

The birds were raised by National Turkey Federation Chairman Ron Kardel on a farm near Walcott, Iowa.

Kardel is a sixth-generation Iowa farmer and appeared alongside the birds in Washington Monday.

The past several sets of turkeys have lived out their – generally short – lives at Gobblers Rest, a facility at Virginia Tech.

A Virginia Tech spokesperson told DailyMail.com that Trump’s turkeys from 2019 and 2018 – Bread, Butter, Peas and Carrots are still alive.

The Trumps plan to stay in Washington for Thanksgiving, the first lady’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham tweeted earlier this month.

The first family generally spends Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s at Mar-a-Lago, the Trumps’ Palm Beach, Florida resort.

While coronavirus cases are spiking across the U.S., forcing Biden to modify his Thanksgiving plans, COVID-19 has never prevented the president from traveling.

He held rally after rally in the run-up to the November 3 election.

He’s not leaving the White House because, as one aide told CNN, there’s a ‘bunker mentality’ happening, as Trump pursues legal avenues to overturn the results.

Trump spoke from the briefing room podium on Friday and from the Rose Garden the Friday before.

During both appearances, he complained about Pfizer saying its promising vaccine wasn’t part of the administration’s effort. And releasing good news about the vaccine after Election Day.

The Trump administration had promised to pay Pfizer for doses of a completed vaccine, but Operation Warp Speed didn’t help with its development.

Trump also went to Arlington National Cemetery for a Veterans Day memorial.

The president has voyaged outside the White House to golf every weekend day since the election was called for Biden.

The race was called for Biden on Saturday, November 7.